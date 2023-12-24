Deepings school students host festive afternoon tea for senior citizens
Students at the Deepings School have hosted a special Christmas afternoon tea for a group of local senior citizens.
The school, which is part of the Anthem Schools Trust, hosted 68 senior citizens last week with all of the food provided by the school’s catering department.
Upon arrival, guests were greeted and served by the school’s team of sixth formers who stayed during the afternoon, taking orders for tea and coffee and talking to guests about their life experiences.
Some of the Year 7 students also wanted to take part and made Christmas cards, which were given out to many of the senior citizens. The students also took the opportunity to ask the visitors for any life advice they could pass on!
Visitors were entertained by the school’s newly formed pop choir, including soloist Scarlet in Year 11 and a range of incredibly talented pianists, the performances were very much appreciated by everyone.
Following the performances there was a free raffle, and Food Technology students had created a selection of colourful miniature Christmas cookies and mince pies to pass on to visitors to take away as a reminder of the event.
The afternoon finished with the traditional game of Bingo, professionally ‘called’ by Sixth Form student Harry Butterworth.
Representing Age Concern, organiser Liz Waterland expressed thanks on behalf of the guests and said how much they had all enjoyed the food and activities, commenting, “Everybody has had a lovely afternoon, thank you to everyone involved.”
The event also provided an opportunity for Headteacher Kirstie Johnson to welcome members of the local community to the school and to talk about the work students are involved in relating to the school’s values, particularly being kind.
Careers Leader and Events Manager at the school, Linda Taylor, who coordinated the event said: “It was lovely to welcome back some familiar faces and to see some new senior citizens at the start of our Christmas festivities.
“Thank you to all the students and staff who helped make the event such a success and we would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.”
Kirstie Johnson, Headteacher at The Deepings School said: “It was wonderful to have so many members of the local community visit us for the Christmas afternoon tea.
"The students really enjoyed hosting them and took so much away from putting on the event and from listening to the life stories of those who attended.
"Going forward I really want The Deepings to be at the heart of the community and I am excited for the students to put on more events like this next year.”