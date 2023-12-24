Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at the Deepings School have hosted a special Christmas afternoon tea for a group of local senior citizens.

The school, which is part of the Anthem Schools Trust, hosted 68 senior citizens last week with all of the food provided by the school’s catering department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon arrival, guests were greeted and served by the school’s team of sixth formers who stayed during the afternoon, taking orders for tea and coffee and talking to guests about their life experiences.

Students at the Deepings School gave a special afternoon to senior citizens.

Some of the Year 7 students also wanted to take part and made Christmas cards, which were given out to many of the senior citizens. The students also took the opportunity to ask the visitors for any life advice they could pass on!

Visitors were entertained by the school’s newly formed pop choir, including soloist Scarlet in Year 11 and a range of incredibly talented pianists, the performances were very much appreciated by everyone.

Following the performances there was a free raffle, and Food Technology students had created a selection of colourful miniature Christmas cookies and mince pies to pass on to visitors to take away as a reminder of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon finished with the traditional game of Bingo, professionally ‘called’ by Sixth Form student Harry Butterworth.

Students at the Deepings School gave a special afternoon to senior citizens.

Representing Age Concern, organiser Liz Waterland expressed thanks on behalf of the guests and said how much they had all enjoyed the food and activities, commenting, “Everybody has had a lovely afternoon, thank you to everyone involved.”

The event also provided an opportunity for Headteacher Kirstie Johnson to welcome members of the local community to the school and to talk about the work students are involved in relating to the school’s values, particularly being kind.

Careers Leader and Events Manager at the school, Linda Taylor, who coordinated the event said: “It was lovely to welcome back some familiar faces and to see some new senior citizens at the start of our Christmas festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to all the students and staff who helped make the event such a success and we would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

Christmas cookies and mince pies baked by Food Technology students.

Kirstie Johnson, Headteacher at The Deepings School said: “It was wonderful to have so many members of the local community visit us for the Christmas afternoon tea.

"The students really enjoyed hosting them and took so much away from putting on the event and from listening to the life stories of those who attended.