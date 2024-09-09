The new school will cater for 420 pupils

People are being invited to have their say on plans for a new primary school for the city’s newest township – Great Haddon.

The school will serve the new families moving into Great Haddon, situated near Yaxley to the south of Peterborough.

Great Haddon Primary School (GHPS) will be the first of four schools at the settlement, which will feature 5,350 new homes, along with shopping centres and sports facilities.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council (PCC) said: “The new primary school will potentially open one reception class of up to 30 children in September 2025, initially being based at a temporary location nearby.

“It will move to its permanent location in Great Haddon a year later, in September 2026. Once established, it will provide places for 60 children in each year group. Construction is due to begin in June 2025 subject to planning permission being granted.

“The new school will be the first the city council will deliver via the free school presumption route. This means it will be a state-funded academy school independent of local authority control and will receive its funding directly from Government.”

You can submit your views from today (Monday, September 9), on the draft specification for the school. The closing date is 5pm on Monday, 30 September. Residents and stakeholders can email their views to [email protected].

Potential academy trusts will be invited to submit their proposals for operating the new school this autumn. A formal process will then begin, with the plans for the new school being signed off by the Secretary of State for Education in spring 2025.

PCC will determine the specification for the new school, lead and fund the building of the school and site and work with the successful academy trust during the pre-opening phase to ensure its successful opening.

Councillor Katy Cole, cabinet member for children’s services at PCC, said: “Great Haddon is set to be our city’s newest and largest township, and as such, we need good quality schools for this community to thrive.

“We are inviting residents and other stakeholders to have their say on the new school. It’s important that everyone’s views are captured, so that we can consider all this information in the final specification.

“Once the Secretary of State for Education signs off the plans in the spring, we can begin on the task of building and opening the new school.”

Once finished, the township of Great Haddon is expected to provide 5,350 homes, 9,000 jobs, four schools (three primary and one secondary), three shopping centres and sports facilities.

The first homes have already been built and the first residents moved in during spring this year.