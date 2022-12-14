Plans for a new Special Educational Needs (SEN) school to be built near Peterborough, have been revealed.

The new school, which will provide places for 25 youngsters, aged 7-18 with learning difficulties, would be built on Conquest Grove, Farcet, if it is given the go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be run by a new company, Conquest Drove SEN School, with the company aiming to enrol children from the Peterborough, March, Huntingdon and Wisbech areas.

The plans would see the school built on Conquest Drove, Farcet

In their executive statement, published as part of the planning application, the company said: “Within Conquest Drove SEN School we provide tailored programmes, therapeutic environments and through our highly dedicated and experienced educational members we empower individuals to progress to achieve their ‘personal best’.

“We are dedicated to improving the lives of young people and providing them with a well rounded education. It is intended that the school follows the national curriculum but that each young person's education is personalised to accommodate strengths and weaknesses, special interests and a keen focus on life skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school will adopt an autism-friendly approach with a sense of importance attached to communication in its varied forms. Each student will learn at their own pace which will allow for personalised targets to be set, both academic and

socially.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is planning on having a staff to pupil ratio of 1:1 or high ratio staffing, depending on the needs of each individual pupil.

A head teacher has already been appointed, with Emma Sutters taking up the role. Emma has taught for 22 years, the last six of these in an SEN setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ambition of working closely with the local community has already been stated, with a ‘medium term’ goal of gaining a good or above Ofsted rating, according to the company.

The company also said they had the funding in place to open the school without the need for additional grants or loans.

Advertisement Hide Ad