The path is located next to significantly overgrown nettles and fly-tipped rubbish.

A number of parents have raised concerns about the state of a footpath next to a Peterborough school, citing concerns that it is ‘not safe for children.’

The path runs next to the boundary of the Manor Drive Primary and Secondary Academy, leading onto Norwood Lane and is located just over the bridge from Gunthorpe Ridings.

On a visit to the site, the Peterborough Telegraph found a number of significantly overgrown bushes and stinging nettles; making an extremely narrow walkway.

The state of the site.

This was alongside a large number of fly-tipped wood, tyres and other rubbish.

One parent said: “I've noticed a significant issue with the path next to the fence, which is currently in disrepair and not safe for children. As a result, we have to drive around, which is quite inconvenient.

"I spoke with one of the teachers, who mentioned that the school has already requested the council to clean up and fix the path, but they haven't received a response yet.

"Improving this path would make it much safer and easier for our kids to walk to school.”

Another added: “The state of the path is disgusting to see.”