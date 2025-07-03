Concern from Peterborough school as bus service relied on by pupils to cease

The Headteacher of King’s School in Peterborough has said that he is ‘saddened’ by a decision that will see a bus service used by his students cease.

Bus operator Central Connect has said that it is no longer able to operate the R4 service between Peterborough and Uppingham after funding was withdrawn by Rutland County Council.

The R4 service connects Peterborough to Castor, Ailsworth, Wansford, Duddington, South Luffenham, Morcott, Glaston and Uppingham and carries between 11 and 13 children to The King’s School.

The service provides one return journey each weekday throughout the year and is suspended during the month of August.

The King's School.

Rutland County Council said that the cost of subsidising the service was £40,000 per year, which equated to more than £3,000 per passenger and that it has no statutory duty to provide the service as attendance at The King’s School is based on parental choice with no entitled to free home to school transport.

Councillor Christine Wise, Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Communities said: “A financial commitment of £40,000 each year for a single return journey, five days a week is just not sustainable given the pressure on our budget. Our resources are finite and we need to invest this money in ways that allow more people to access public transport across the whole of Rutland.”

The funding will be withdrawn at the end of the current academic year (18 July 2025).

In response, Headteacher John Harrison has expressed his sadness at the decision and his intention to write to the council. He has, however, advised parents to consider all available options in good time ahead of the new academic year in September.

He said: “We have recently been made aware that the R4 Bus service will be withdrawn at the end of the academic year.

"This route has been previously subsidised by Rutland County Council who have advised that they are withdrawing their financial support for the service. The bus provider Central Connect has advised that without this support the service is no longer economically viable.

As a School we are saddened by the decision, and I will be writing to the local councillor for Rutland. We recognise the importance of school choice regarding a faith-based education along with the environmental benefits of public transport.

"The school welcomes students from a very wide geographical area and as such is sadly unable to offer practical support regarding transport to school. We ask therefore that families affected look at all available options in good time for the start of the new academic year.”