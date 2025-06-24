City of Peterborough Academy triumphs at Girls in Engineering Day

Trophy using 3D printing technology

Nine talented Year 9 students from the City of Peterborough Academy have returned victorious from the prestigious Girls in Engineering Day held at Oundle School, proudly securing the overall winner’s trophy.

The event, organised to mark International Women in Engineering Day on June 23rd, brought together young innovators from schools across the Peterborough area to take part in a series of hands-on STEM challenges designed to inspire the next generation of female engineers.

Throughout the day, the students demonstrated exceptional creativity, teamwork, and technical skill. Highlights included designing and constructing fully functional cardboard chairs that held weight successfully, and building a Leonardo Bridge using only wooden planks, where one of the City of Peterborough Academy's teams set a new event record for the fastest bridge assembly.

In the robotics challenge, both of City of Peterborough Academy’s teams successfully coded and controlled robots to retrieve hydrogen fuel cells, showcasing their impressive problem-solving abilities and programming knowledge. Meanwhile, their rocket-building skills soared – literally - as their rocket, affectionately named Bill, travelled the furthest distance of the competition to the cheers of the crowd.

City of Peterborough Academy students at Women in Engineering Day

For their outstanding efforts, the girls were awarded a trophy produced using 3D printing technology - a fitting prize for a day dedicated to modern engineering innovation.

Miss Parker, Standards and Progress Lead for Science, who accompanied the group, praised the students’ achievements: "I was so proud of all the girls – they were a credit to the school in every way. Their teamwork, enthusiasm, and determination were inspiring to watch."

The City of Peterborough Academy community is immensely proud of these rising stars, who not only showcased their engineering prowess but also stood as role models for the future of women in STEM.