City of Peterborough Academy collaborates with Norfolk and Norwich Festival for artist in residence programme to foster wellbeing and connection through art

At City of Peterborough Academy, the importance of wellbeing in education is deeply valued. The academy recognises that art can play a vital role in supporting emotional wellbeing, offering pupils a meaningful platform to explore their feelings, emotions, and connections to the world around them.

The academy is proud to collaborate with the Norfolk and Norwich Festival as part of their Artist in Residence programme. This initiative is a part of the broader Spaces and Places project, a three-year programme connecting schools across Norfolk, Norwich, Cambridge, and Peterborough to explore the themes of local environments and community.

The Spaces and Places project encourages pupils to engage with both their built and natural surroundings, fostering a deeper connection to the spaces they inhabit. Each project is shaped collaboratively by the pupils, their teachers, and the artist, ensuring a rich, shared experience that nurtures creativity, community, and emotional wellbeing.

This year’s residency features the work of renowned sculptor Kate Munro, whose practice spans a variety of materials, including natural elements, ice, wood, and metal. Under her expert guidance, pupils have embarked on a journey of discovery, beginning with an exploration of the academy’s surroundings. As they observed the local wildlife - trees, plants, and even the occasional deer - they began to recognise the beauty of nature in unexpected places. Their exploration continued with a visit to Nene Park, where they immersed themselves in the sights, sounds, and seasonal changes of the woodlands and lakes.

City of Peterborough pupils at Nene Park

Inspired by these experiences, pupils channelled their reflections into a range of artistic forms, culminating in the creation of three-dimensional willow sculptures adorned with collected leaves. These sculptures, featuring personal messages, reflected their thoughts on the school, their community, and the lessons they learned throughout their creative journey.

One pupil, Grace, shared her experience of the project:

"The best thing about the project was learning new skills like willow sculpture. We were encouraged to work with people we don’t usually work with, and as a result, I gained confidence in myself. I’m excited to see our artwork displayed around the Academy."

The pupils’ creative journey and the outcomes of their work have been captured in a film, which includes interviews with Kate Munro and the academy’s art teacher, Paula Coggan. This film, documenting the transformative experiences of the pupils and their artwork, will be showcased at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. The academy looks forward to sharing this inspiring narrative of creativity, connection, and wellbeing with the wider community.

Using magnification for a closer look at detail

Each year, the Spaces and Places programme culminates in a community showcase and celebration at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. Over the course of its three-year duration, the initiative will build a unique collection of East Anglian stories told through the eyes of children, brought to life by their creative expressions.

City of Peterborough Academy is honoured to be part of this inspiring programme, which reflects the academy’s ongoing dedication to fostering creativity, emotional wellbeing, and community engagement through the transformative power of art.