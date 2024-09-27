Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in shaping the lives of our pupils”

Castor Church of England Primary School has received glowing praise from a Church of England’s school inspector.

The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) report, conducted in July 2024, found that the school is a place “full of love and respect”.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Effective leadership in religious education (RE) has established a relevant and creative curriculum. Pupils speak confidently about a range of worldviews and religions, including Christianity. They demonstrate high levels of respect for difference.”

St Kyneburgha church Castor rector Father David Ridgeway with the Castor C of E School council celebrating their latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools

The report further notes that Castor's vision “recognises the unique gifts of those within the school community and effectively addresses the needs of pupils and adults. This leads to strengthening relationships with families”.

The influence of the local church community on the school's Christian ethos was also described as “exemplary”.

The school's “desire to have the best outcomes for all is at the heart of curriculum development” was noted, with the report adding that pupils “enjoy their time at Castor and are engaged in their learning”.

The SIAMS report comes just after the school achieved a ‘good’ Ofsted grading after making “rapid improvements”.

Similarly, while the church inspector also noted the school has been “subject to significant uncertainty, upheaval and change over the last year”, they went on to say that recent developments in school leadership ”have brought stability, calm and positive progress”. They added this is “having a significant impact and has been warmly welcomed by pupils and adults.”

Castor CofE Primary School’s Acting Head, Suzie Phillips said: “I am so proud of the children, staff, governors, parents, and the wider school community for the accolades received in the SIAMS report. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in shaping the lives of our pupils.

“We would like to encourage any parent/carer who may be interested in their child starting at Castor to contact the school for a tour and further information.”