Children book time in new library

Children at a Peterborough primary school are having a roar-some time in their new jungle themed library.

The youngsters at Eyrescroft Primary School have not had a library before,and used to keep their books along the corridors. Now there is a colourful, immersive space for the pupils to unwind and enjoy reading.

Kitted out with bean bags, large cushions and blankets the space is a safe, cosy environment for the children to enjoy reading. The school has been fundraising for the library for over two years. Money was raised from non-uniform days, quiz nights and school discos.

Head teacher Sophie Dines said: “It is a known fact that knowing more words and reading frequently, helps provide more opportunities in life.”