Celebrations at Yaxley nursery after Ofsted deliver outstanding verdict

There have been celebrations at a Yaxley nursery after Ofsted inspectors rated them as ‘outstanding’ in their latest report.

The inspectors visited Little Acorns Baby Unit earlier this year, and were full of praise for the staff at the nursery.

After the inspection result was revealed, Nursery Managers Roshani Dasanayake and Lucy Smith admitted there had been a few tears of joy shed following the result. They said: “We are so proud of the amazing team that we have here at Little Acorns Baby Unit who have achieved their Outstanding result.

Staff and children at the Little Acorns baby and day nursery at Yaxley who received an outstanding OFSTED

"Something that made me feel incredibly proud was when the inspector told us “we only give outstanding to the settings where we want to shout from the rooftops about how amazing they are.” There were definitely quite a few happy tears shed that day! We are extremely proud of how the hard work we do every day has been recognised in this way.

“Our children are happy, secure, and able to thrive in the positive environment that we provide here at Little Acorns. That means more to us than anything, as they are the centre of all that we do.

“Our Baby Unit parents were overjoyed with the outcome, some even telling us “we thought you were outstanding anyway!”. We would like to thank all of our parents for their continuous support of our nursery.”

In their report, the inspectors said: “Babies thrive in the safe and nurturing environment that staff provide. Staff are highly skilled and well trained in their work with babies. They know babies and their families incredibly well. Staff use this information, together with their professional knowledge of typical child development to plan effectively to inspire babies' curiosity.”

The report added: “Parents are extremely positive about the care their babies receive. They say that they receive detailed information from staff about their baby's day and how to support the next stage in learning at home. Parents value the high-level care and education their baby receives, that enables them to go to work with confidence that their baby is happy.”