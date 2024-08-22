Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy as students receive GCSE results
Some stand-out student successes include:
Mamoon Noor, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and one Grade 8.
Jasmina Farag, who achieved six Grade 9s and two Grade 7s.
Omama Zia, who attained a Distinction Star, four Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a Grade 7.
Muhammed Gaibee, who achieved three Grade 9s and five Grade 8s.
Olivia Tekeli, who was awarded four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and a Grade 7.
Bentley Alika, who attained two Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and a Grade 7.
Emily Gaunt, Acting Principal at Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “Once again our GCSE students have made us incredibly proud with their brilliant exam results.
“I’m sure that there will be celebrations all round as many students have exceeded expectations after making outstanding progress in their courses. It is wonderful to see them reap the rewards of their hard work on this milestone day.
“Our academy values include courage, commitment and confidence, and our students have certainly displayed these values throughout their two years of study. It has been wonderful to see their progress and development over the past two years and these grades are very well-deserved.
“I’d like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication in supporting our students to achieve and surpass expectations, as well as the students’ families for their encouragement and support. We are proud of the effective working relationship between our academy and parents/carers which enables our students to reach their aspirations.
“We look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to our excellent Sixth Form and, for those who are departing, we’d like to wish them well for a bright and successful future.”
For more information on Thomas Deacon Academy, visit: www.tda.education.
