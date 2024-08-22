Celebrations at Thomas Deacon Academy as students receive GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

GCSE students at Thomas Deacon Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), were delighted to receive excellent exam results today, with many exceptional individual successes and achievements to celebrate.

Some stand-out student successes include:

Mamoon Noor, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and one Grade 8.

Jasmina Farag, who achieved six Grade 9s and two Grade 7s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Deacon Academy students celebrate their GCSE results

Omama Zia, who attained a Distinction Star, four Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muhammed Gaibee, who achieved three Grade 9s and five Grade 8s.

Olivia Tekeli, who was awarded four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

Bentley Alika, who attained two Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

It was smiles all round for Thomas Deacon Academy students this morning!

Emily Gaunt, Acting Principal at Thomas Deacon Academy, said: “Once again our GCSE students have made us incredibly proud with their brilliant exam results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m sure that there will be celebrations all round as many students have exceeded expectations after making outstanding progress in their courses. It is wonderful to see them reap the rewards of their hard work on this milestone day.

“Our academy values include courage, commitment and confidence, and our students have certainly displayed these values throughout their two years of study. It has been wonderful to see their progress and development over the past two years and these grades are very well-deserved.

“I’d like to thank our fantastic staff for their dedication in supporting our students to achieve and surpass expectations, as well as the students’ families for their encouragement and support. We are proud of the effective working relationship between our academy and parents/carers which enables our students to reach their aspirations.

TDA student Bentley scooped an impressive two Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and a Grade 7.

“We look forward to welcoming many of our students back in September to our excellent Sixth Form and, for those who are departing, we’d like to wish them well for a bright and successful future.”

For more information on Thomas Deacon Academy, visit: www.tda.education.