There have been celebrations at a Peterborough nursery after Ofsted inspectors rated them as ‘good’ in their latest inspection.

The Whiz Kids nursery in Lynchwood celebrates its 10th anniversary this month – so the glowing report helped get the celebrations off to a great start.

The team said the last few years had been tough for the nursery – as it had been for many in the sector.

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “We have faced a very challenging time much like many other nurseries in Peterborough. So many qualified staff left the sector post COVID it has been incredibly difficult to recruit enough suitable staff. We are very happy that we have a full team here again for the last year and this has been reflected in the praise we received in our last Ofsted report.

“The team have worked incredibly hard to put everything in place again which resulted in our good Ofsted outcome and set us on the path for our next inspection.”

In their report, the inspectors said: “Children benefit from warm, caring relationships with staff. This effectively supports their emotional well-being and gives them a firm foundation from which to develop and learn new skills and knowledge.”

They added: “The provision of food at the nursery is good. There is now a designated cook who provides children with healthy, balanced and nutritious meals and snacks.”

The management team was also praised, with inspectors saying: “Since the last inspection, the manager has been able to reassess her role within the nursery to focus on improving outcomes for children. She now has a clearer oversight of the provision and quality of staff practice. There is now a clear intent about what it is that staff want children to learn while at the nursery and within each room. This means that there is a secure curriculum in place that meets individual children's needs and prepares them well for the next stage in their learning.”