Celebration at The King's School after Ofsted deliver 'Outstanding' verdict'

Headteacher praises staff, pupils and parents

There have been celebrations at a Peterborough school after Ofsted rated them as Outstanding in their latest report.

Inspectors visited The King’s (The Cathedral) School at the end of last term – but their report has only been published this week.

The inspection, which took part in July, considered the overall quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of learners, personal development, sixth form, and leadership.

In describing the school, the report said: “The school provides the fertile ground in which pupils can grow in intellect and develop strength of character. Staff and pupils aim for excellence. They achieve it. Pupils achieve highly in all areas of education. This includes musical, cultural and sporting achievements which pupils and the school are rightly proud of.”

Headteacher, John Harrison, said: “We are really proud of the judgement which reflects a real team approach – the work of our talented and committed staff, the strong levels of parental support, and of course, the work of our amazing students.”

The report added: “Lessons focus pupils’ minds on important and interesting knowledge. Pupils engage in insightful conversation with staff. Pupils can add detail to their writing and their artwork is bold and technically accomplished.”

The school’s exam results were highlighted as being excellent in the report – and in the last set of tests nearly half of all students achieved grades 7-9 and 90% achieved 9-4 at GCSE level.

At A Level, 40% of all grades achieved were done so at A*/A and 66% of grades at A*-B.

Along with the good results, the school was praised for ‘a broad range of personal development opportunities’ on offer.

Mr Harrison said: “A true education is far more than examination results. Last year over three hundred pupils took part in our House Music competition, seventy students took part in our musical production of Chicago, over two hundred competed in sport for the school, and students had access to nearly one hundred local and international trips last year alone. That the report recognised these opportunities was really pleasing.

The school’s last inspection took place in 2013, when it was again rated as outstanding.

To read the report in full, visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/28/136398