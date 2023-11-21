Cambridgeshire housebuilder judges local school's art competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The developer, which is building close to the school at Barratt Homes at Hampton Beach and David Wilson Homes at Hampton Beach, asked pupils to draw or paint something significant in their local area. This could be their own house, the road they live on, or a notable building in the area.

After receiving a number of worthy entries, Barratt and David Wilson Homes couldn’t choose just one winner, with two budding artists picking up a prize. Hana aged seven and Yeva aged seven, both encapsulated the community they lived in with great flair and creativity.

Mark Cooper, Head Teacher at St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School, said: “Since opening last year, we have worked closely with all our local partners, and this is the second time St John Henry Newman have worked with Barratt and David Wilson homes on an art competition.

B&DWC - SGB-19863 - Yeva and Hana with their winning entries

“Both winners were very happy with their prizes, and we would like to offer Barratt and David Wilson homes a big thank you.”

To encourage them to continue creating art, both winners received an art set from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading developer, it is really important that we support the community in the areas in which we build.

“We are thrilled to be part of this artistic endeavour at St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School. The standard of artwork was brilliant and everyone who entered did a fantastic job, and we can’t thank everyone enough for taking part.”

B&DWC - SGB-19872 - Yeva and Hana enjoying their prizes

Hampton Beach is surrounded by green open space, with many homes on the development will have uninterrupted views of Teardrop Lake. Local amenities such as shops and restaurants are also practically on the doorstep.