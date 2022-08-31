There was excitement on Tuesday (August 30) for parents and children from Stanground and Cardea as brand new nursery Alpha Kindergarten Stanground opened its doors for the first time.

Based on Whittlesey Road in Stanground, the setting is Peterborough’s newest day nursery and one

of only a handful of purpose-built nurseries in the city.

The new nursery is built around a courtyard play area and has been designed with the needs of children first; with a natural theme, the setting makes use of wood and natural materials inside its rooms.

It is being run by the team behind Alpha Kindergarten Fletton – one of Peterborough’s oldest nurseries – which celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year.

Managing Director Dan Slipper said: ‘We are delighted to open the doors to children from Stanground and Cardea at the new nursery this week.

"This is great news for local families because we know that there has been a massive shortage of childcare places in the area and this has been reflected by the number of children we’ve had signing up. Parents have been telling us that they love the purpose-built design of the nursery and the friendly, experienced team we’ve recruited.”

Peterborough City Council had previously identified Stanground and Cardea as an area with a deficit in childcare spaces. The new nursery is the first purpose-built nursery to be built in the city for many years and has been opened to ensure that families in the south of the city have good quality choice for the years ahead.

The nursery cares for children aged 0-4 throughout the year and is registered with Ofsted. Local families have been invited to view the nursery to secure their space.

More information about the nursery is available at www.alphakindergarten.co.uk/stanground.

