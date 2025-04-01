Aspire Learning Trust welcomes new Chief Executive Officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspire Learning Trust’s Board of Trustees is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Matthew Laban as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He will officially take up his position after Easter succeeding CEO Dr Duncan Ramsey who announced his retirement for the role last year.

Dr Laban joins Aspire Learning Trust from Barclay Academy in Stevenage, where he is currently Executive Principal. His leadership at Barclay Academy was recognised by Ofsted in a recent inspection as outstanding in the category of leadership and management.

Karl Munns, Chair of Trustees for Aspire Learning Trust, said: “In our search for a new CEO, we sought a leader with the experience and vision to address the challenges the Trust faces. With a proven track record of driving improvement in sometimes challenging environments and a deep commitment to engaging students, families, staff, and the wider community we believe we have found that person in Dr Laban."

Dr Matthew Laban

Having led both primary and secondary schools, Dr Laban also brings a wealth of experience to this new role. He previously served as headteacher of two outstanding primary schools in London, demonstrating his ability to drive academic success and develop strong learning communities.

Rachel Mason, Interim CEO and COO of Aspire Learning Trust, added: "Dr Laban’s passion for learning and leadership will be a great asset, helping us to shape the future of Aspire Learning Trust. I look forward to working closely with him as I return to my role as Chief Operations Officer."

Beyond his extensive leadership in education, Dr Laban holds a PhD in History from the University of London and is a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. A published author and a passionate advocate for high-quality history education, he also serves on the primary committee of The Historical Association.

Dr Laban said: "I am delighted to be joining Aspire Learning Trust and look forward to working with staff, pupils, and the wider community to build on the Trust’s successes. Education has the power to transform lives, and I am committed to ensuring that every pupil across our schools has the opportunity to thrive."

At the heart of the Whittlesey community in Fenland, Aspire Learning Trust brings together three schools: New Road Primary and Nursery School, Park Lane Primary and Nursery School, and Sir Harry Smith Community College, who are all dedicated to providing outstanding all-round education.

For more information about Aspire Learning Trust visit: www.aspirelearningtrust-cambs.co.uk/