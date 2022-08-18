Arthur Mellows Village College: 'Outstanding' results despite challenges of the pandemic
Arthur Mellows Village College pupils and staff have been celebrating “outstanding” A Level results today (August 18).
Jonathan Oakley, the school’s Head of College told the Peterborough Telegraph that once again, outstanding A Level and Vocational results have been achieved by Year 13 students at Arthur Mellows Village College.
After many challenges, including two lockdowns and, for many students, additional isolation periods, the school wishes to acknowledge the resilience, commitment, drive, and hard work of the students.
The school is immensely proud of their ability to overcome these major obstacles to sit a series of examinations for the first time in three years and wishes to acknowledge the hard work of colleagues and the support of parents / carers in guiding the young people through these challenging unprecedented times.
It is an understatement to say that the Sixth Form Team are proud of their students who have secured places at top Universities to study a range of courses including Medicine, Economics, Law, Film / Television, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Midwifery, Paramedic Science, History and Music. Other students have managed to obtain places on
competitive Apprenticeship and Degree Apprenticeship programs, and in employment.
The top achievers were:
Seetal Kaur A*A*A*A* Accepted for Law, SOAS University of London, Applying for Law, University of Cambridge
Grace Adams AAAA- Geography (with a year abroad), University of Birmingham
Izzy Ames D*A*A- Journalism, University of Lincoln
Joe Atkins A*A*A*A- History, SOAS University of London
Beatrice Balaseviciute A*A*AA- Law, Durham University
Charley Barber D*DD- Nursing (adult), Sheffield Hallam University
Zoe Bateman A*A*A*- Economics, University of Leeds
Taila Bereznyckyj A*AA- English Literature with Creative Writing, University of Leeds
Evie Bergin A*AA- Economics, Loughborough University
Anna-Sara Biacsi A*A*A- Biological Sciences, Durham University
Elizabeth Bowen A*A*AA- Nursing (Mental Health), University of Leeds
Tom Carpenter A*D*A- Mathematics, University of Sheffield
Holly Crosby A*A*A- Biology, University of York
Daisy Crouch A*A*B- Animation, Arts University Bournemouth
Sarah Donnor D*D*D*- Employment with Aldi
Lukas Durrant A*A*AB- Mathematics, University of Sheffield
Sophie Ellen A*A*A- Economics, University of Sheffield
Ronnie Evans A*A*A*- History, Open University
Will Fuller A*A*A*- Politics and Sociology (with a year abroad), University of Birmingham
Luke Gill D*A*A- Engineering and Physical Sciences, University of Nottingham
Ellie Hodge- A*A*A- Gap year
Will Howarth- A*AA- Economics, Loughborough University
Freya Johnson- AAA- French Studies, University of Nottingham
Isabel Johnson- AAA- Paramedic Science, University of East Anglia
Krisha Kukaneswaran- A*A*AA- Accounting and Finance, institution to be confirmed
Jessica Lakey AAB- Midwifery, University of Leeds
Mikey Lancaster D*DD- Starts an Apprenticeship with Busy Bees in September
Joshua Marshall A*AAB- Civil Engineering, University of Leeds
Eve Osborne AAA- Physics, University of Birmingham
Heidi Parkes D*AA- Trainee Accountant, Fortus
Daisy Randall A*A*A- Natural Sciences, University of Leeds
Erin Treacy A*AA- Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, University of
Birmingham
Althea Waites AAA- Chemistry (with study abroad), University of Bath
Josh Webster D*D*A- Economics, Newcastle University
Eve Wright A*A*A- Economics, University of Nottingham
Holly Wright A*AA- Psychology, University of Leeds
Mr Oakley added: “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which represent the best ever results since pre-Covid times.
" I would like to wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”