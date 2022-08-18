Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Mellows Village College.

Jonathan Oakley, the school’s Head of College told the Peterborough Telegraph that once again, outstanding A Level and Vocational results have been achieved by Year 13 students at Arthur Mellows Village College.

After many challenges, including two lockdowns and, for many students, additional isolation periods, the school wishes to acknowledge the resilience, commitment, drive, and hard work of the students.

The school is immensely proud of their ability to overcome these major obstacles to sit a series of examinations for the first time in three years and wishes to acknowledge the hard work of colleagues and the support of parents / carers in guiding the young people through these challenging unprecedented times.

It is an understatement to say that the Sixth Form Team are proud of their students who have secured places at top Universities to study a range of courses including Medicine, Economics, Law, Film / Television, Mathematics, Civil Engineering, Midwifery, Paramedic Science, History and Music. Other students have managed to obtain places on

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

competitive Apprenticeship and Degree Apprenticeship programs, and in employment.

The top achievers were:

Seetal Kaur A*A*A*A* Accepted for Law, SOAS University of London, Applying for Law, University of Cambridge

Grace Adams AAAA- Geography (with a year abroad), University of Birmingham

Izzy Ames D*A*A- Journalism, University of Lincoln

Joe Atkins A*A*A*A- History, SOAS University of London

Beatrice Balaseviciute A*A*AA- Law, Durham University

Charley Barber D*DD- Nursing (adult), Sheffield Hallam University

Zoe Bateman A*A*A*- Economics, University of Leeds

Taila Bereznyckyj A*AA- English Literature with Creative Writing, University of Leeds

Evie Bergin A*AA- Economics, Loughborough University

Anna-Sara Biacsi A*A*A- Biological Sciences, Durham University

Elizabeth Bowen A*A*AA- Nursing (Mental Health), University of Leeds

Tom Carpenter A*D*A- Mathematics, University of Sheffield

Holly Crosby A*A*A- Biology, University of York

Daisy Crouch A*A*B- Animation, Arts University Bournemouth

Sarah Donnor D*D*D*- Employment with Aldi

Lukas Durrant A*A*AB- Mathematics, University of Sheffield

Sophie Ellen A*A*A- Economics, University of Sheffield

Ronnie Evans A*A*A*- History, Open University

Will Fuller A*A*A*- Politics and Sociology (with a year abroad), University of Birmingham

Luke Gill D*A*A- Engineering and Physical Sciences, University of Nottingham

Ellie Hodge- A*A*A- Gap year

Will Howarth- A*AA- Economics, Loughborough University

Freya Johnson- AAA- French Studies, University of Nottingham

Isabel Johnson- AAA- Paramedic Science, University of East Anglia

Krisha Kukaneswaran- A*A*AA- Accounting and Finance, institution to be confirmed

Jessica Lakey AAB- Midwifery, University of Leeds

Mikey Lancaster D*DD- Starts an Apprenticeship with Busy Bees in September

Joshua Marshall A*AAB- Civil Engineering, University of Leeds

Eve Osborne AAA- Physics, University of Birmingham

Heidi Parkes D*AA- Trainee Accountant, Fortus

Daisy Randall A*A*A- Natural Sciences, University of Leeds

Erin Treacy A*AA- Sport, Exercise and Health Sciences, University of

Birmingham

Althea Waites AAA- Chemistry (with study abroad), University of Bath

Josh Webster D*D*A- Economics, Newcastle University

Eve Wright A*A*A- Economics, University of Nottingham

Holly Wright A*AA- Psychology, University of Leeds

Mr Oakley added: “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which represent the best ever results since pre-Covid times.