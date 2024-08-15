Arthur Mellows Village College A Level and Vocational results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once again, amazing A Level and Vocational results have been achieved by Year 13 students at Arthur Mellows Village College.

Throughout their Sixth Form studies, our students have overcome challenges with resilience, determination and hard work and we sincerely thank them for all they have contributed to our College. We also wish to acknowledge the hard work of colleagues and the support of parents/carers in guiding these young people through the challenges that Level 3 qualifications present.

It is an understatement to say that the Sixth Form Team are proud of their students who have secured places at top Universities to study a range of courses including Medicine, Dentistry, Computer Science, Psychology, Law, Business, Economics, Performing Arts, Film, and Sports and Exercise Science. Other students have managed to obtain places on competitive Apprenticeship and Degree Apprenticeship programmes in fields such as Finance, Project Management, Civil Engineering and Construction Site Management.

John Gilligan, Head of College said “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which have allowed them to move on to their next stage. I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way. We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels

Our top achievers are:

Korbin Ackroyd - Business - D*, Digital Media - D*, IT - D* -Media Degree Apprenticeship at Giant Screening Group

Freddie Atherton - Business – DDD - Business Management at Liverpool John Moores University

Jack Beeby - Business (Foundation Diploma) – D, Media – DD - Sports Journalism at Sheffield Hallam University

Jessica Berry - Geography – A, Psychology – A, Sociology – A - Psychology at University of Sheffield

Lucy Blackwell - Biology – A*, Geography – A*, Chemistry – A - Dental Surgery at University of Liverpool

Vinny Clements - Business – D*D*D* - Gap Year

Tiago Foster - Business – D*DD - Employment at Dilligenta

Maxwell Fradley - Computer Science – A*, Mathematics – A*, Physics – A* - Computer Science and Mathematics at Loughborough University

Anais Goodchild - Business – D*D*D - Events Management at Liverpool John Moores University

Oliver Gilbert - Art – A, Computer Science – A, IT – D* - Graphic Design at University of Lincoln

Amandeep Kaur - Media – D*D*, IT - D* - Cyber Security at De Montfort University

Ayeisha Kone-Massouma - Business – D*D*D* - Project Management Degree Apprenticeship at Bidwells, Cambridge

Gabi Ling - Media – D, English Language – A, Sociology – A – Music Business at Birmingham City University

Robbie Magan - Geography – A, PE – A, Psychology – A - Psychology (with placement year) at University of East Anglia

Morgan Page - Business – D, Media – D*D* - Media Degree Apprenticeship – Zest Communications

Tennyson Fletcher - Computer Science – A, Mathematics – A, Physics – A - Computer Science at Loughborough University

Lucy Pearman - Art – A, Economics – A, English Literature – A - Architecture at University of Sheffield

Elena Rivetti - Film Studies – A, Geography – A, Psychology – A - International Tourism Management with Marketing at Leeds Beckett University

Ruby Salter - Business – D*D*D* - Business Management with Law at Leeds Beckett University

Poppy Thrall - Biology – A, Chemistry – A, Mathematics - A

Olivia Walker - Biology – A, Geography – A, Mathematics – A - Natural Sciences at Loughborough University

Jack Wright - Business (Foundation Diploma) – D, Sport (Foundation Diploma) – D - Business at Nottingham Trent University

(D*/D equates to Distinction*/Distinction. Where there are two grades shown, students sat Foundation Diplomas which equate to 1.5 or Diplomas which equate to 2 qualifications each. Where there are 3 grades shown, students sat Extended Diplomas which equate to 3 qualifications. )