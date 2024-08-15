Arthur Mellows Village College A Level and Vocational results
Throughout their Sixth Form studies, our students have overcome challenges with resilience, determination and hard work and we sincerely thank them for all they have contributed to our College. We also wish to acknowledge the hard work of colleagues and the support of parents/carers in guiding these young people through the challenges that Level 3 qualifications present.
It is an understatement to say that the Sixth Form Team are proud of their students who have secured places at top Universities to study a range of courses including Medicine, Dentistry, Computer Science, Psychology, Law, Business, Economics, Performing Arts, Film, and Sports and Exercise Science. Other students have managed to obtain places on competitive Apprenticeship and Degree Apprenticeship programmes in fields such as Finance, Project Management, Civil Engineering and Construction Site Management.
John Gilligan, Head of College said “I am immensely proud of our students this year, their hard work and determination has been deservedly rewarded with fantastic results which have allowed them to move on to their next stage. I would like to congratulate them all and thank the staff who supported them along the way. We wish all of our school leavers every success in their future endeavours.”
Our top achievers are:
Korbin Ackroyd - Business - D*, Digital Media - D*, IT - D* -Media Degree Apprenticeship at Giant Screening Group
Freddie Atherton - Business – DDD - Business Management at Liverpool John Moores University
Jack Beeby - Business (Foundation Diploma) – D, Media – DD - Sports Journalism at Sheffield Hallam University
Jessica Berry - Geography – A, Psychology – A, Sociology – A - Psychology at University of Sheffield
Lucy Blackwell - Biology – A*, Geography – A*, Chemistry – A - Dental Surgery at University of Liverpool
Vinny Clements - Business – D*D*D* - Gap Year
Tiago Foster - Business – D*DD - Employment at Dilligenta
Maxwell Fradley - Computer Science – A*, Mathematics – A*, Physics – A* - Computer Science and Mathematics at Loughborough University
Anais Goodchild - Business – D*D*D - Events Management at Liverpool John Moores University
Oliver Gilbert - Art – A, Computer Science – A, IT – D* - Graphic Design at University of Lincoln
Amandeep Kaur - Media – D*D*, IT - D* - Cyber Security at De Montfort University
Ayeisha Kone-Massouma - Business – D*D*D* - Project Management Degree Apprenticeship at Bidwells, Cambridge
Gabi Ling - Media – D, English Language – A, Sociology – A – Music Business at Birmingham City University
Robbie Magan - Geography – A, PE – A, Psychology – A - Psychology (with placement year) at University of East Anglia
Morgan Page - Business – D, Media – D*D* - Media Degree Apprenticeship – Zest Communications
Tennyson Fletcher - Computer Science – A, Mathematics – A, Physics – A - Computer Science at Loughborough University
Lucy Pearman - Art – A, Economics – A, English Literature – A - Architecture at University of Sheffield
Elena Rivetti - Film Studies – A, Geography – A, Psychology – A - International Tourism Management with Marketing at Leeds Beckett University
Ruby Salter - Business – D*D*D* - Business Management with Law at Leeds Beckett University
Poppy Thrall - Biology – A, Chemistry – A, Mathematics - A
Olivia Walker - Biology – A, Geography – A, Mathematics – A - Natural Sciences at Loughborough University
Jack Wright - Business (Foundation Diploma) – D, Sport (Foundation Diploma) – D - Business at Nottingham Trent University
(D*/D equates to Distinction*/Distinction. Where there are two grades shown, students sat Foundation Diplomas which equate to 1.5 or Diplomas which equate to 2 qualifications each. Where there are 3 grades shown, students sat Extended Diplomas which equate to 3 qualifications. )
