Animatronic dinosaur experience for local schools

Reggie the animatronic T-Rex with pupils at one of the Giant Journeys workshops.

A five-metre-long animatronic T-Rex is crashing its way into primary schools across Cambridgeshire in fun and educational immersive workshops.

Reggie the life-like robotic dinosaur is part of a roarsome opportunity in which schools can enter an exciting competition for pupils to win a free interactive dinosaur experience, provided by Giant Journeys.

The forward-thinking company, which provides innovative educational immersive workshops for children, has opened a public vote on social media in which Cambridgeshire schools can put themselves forward to meet Reggie in a special session.

The prize has already caused a stir in nearby Northampton, where more than 9,500 people voted for more than 80 different schools at the end of last year.

Giant Journeys was established in September 2024 by founder Darren Smith, who has more than two decades of experience in creative education. In the past 12 months the entrepreneur has travelled the country transforming how youngsters engage with learning.

Darren said: "Our interactive workshops are all about sparking curiosity and inspiring young people. They’re a fun and memorable way to bring science, history, and so much more to life in your school.

“By blending exciting tools like Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence, we give pupils the chance to step right into new worlds which results in a fresh enthusiasm for learning and an experience they’ll never forget.

“This contest is a fantastic opportunity for two local primary schools to experience a visit from Reggie the T-Rex free of charge. Anyone can vote, so go ahead and give your school a chance to win!”

Voting is open until the competition closes on Wednesday 15th October. Winners will be announced shortly afterwards.

To place your vote, visit www.tinyurl.com/reggiecambs

For further information about Giant Journeys visit www.giantjourneys.co.uk