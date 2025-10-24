Allison Homes inspires future builders at ARU Peterborough construction event

Allison Homes recently supported ARU Peterborough Sixth Form Construction Event, which focused on ‘Building a sustainable future.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event held on the new university’s campus on 9th October brought together around 70 students from local Peterborough schools to explore apprenticeship pathways into the construction sector, shining a light on the wide variety of careers that help shape the built environment, many of which are often overlooked.

The ‘Introducing Employers’ segment of the event was led by Burmor Construction, during which Allison Homes contributed a team of four employees who have all progressed through apprenticeship routes. Acting as ‘table buddies’, they shared their own career journeys and guided students through a hands-on “real work mini project,” offering valuable insights into life in the construction industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2021, Allison Homes has trained over 30 apprentices, many of whom have progressed into full-time roles within the company or its supply chain.

Students with Lauren Bartle from Allison Homes (far right) and Rosh from Kier Construction (front-centre)

Lauren Bartle, now an Assistant Infrastructure Engineer at Allison Homes, began her career studying for a Civil Engineering Technician Level 3 apprenticeship at Lincoln College before joining the company full-time. She said: “We had the opportunity to engage with students from local schools and introduce them to the exciting range of careers in construction. ARU Peterborough provides fantastic facilities, and through this event, they showcased innovative practices and a real commitment to sustainable homebuilding through their apprenticeship pathways.”

The Allison Homes team also delivered interactive demonstrations and activities, including a spaghetti and marshmallow construction challenge, designed to give students a taste of real-world engineering and design. Team members answered questions, discussed their career paths, and highlighted the benefits of earning and learning through apprenticeships.

Lauren added, “Allison Homes is proud to support events like this as part of our commitment to local communities. By investing in young talent and offering hands-on learning opportunities, we are helping to build a stronger, more skilled workforce for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also representing Allison Homes at the event were Nathan Pearson (Quantity Surveyor), Dani Oleksow-Bunten (Technical Coordinator), and George Wilkinson (Senior Planner).

Students with Lauren Bartle from Allison Homes

Dr Esther Norton, Assistant Principal at ARU Peterborough, shared, “Our Construction Discovery Day was a brilliant opportunity to inspire sixth formers with hands-on experience and industry insight. Watching them build spaghetti and marshmallow structures on campus was more than just fun; it sparked curiosity and showcased the diverse, creative, and rewarding careers waiting for them in the construction industry.”

Supporting ARU’s apprenticeship events reflects Allison Homes’ ongoing pledge to developing local skills, nurturing talent, and promoting rewarding careers within the construction industry.