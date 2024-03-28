Abbey College opens its new library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joined by staff and governors, people were invited to eat, drink, take part in a book-themed quiz and mingle to the ambient sounds of three talented young student pianists, Millie, Maya, and Vincent.

To make the evening one to remember, Abbey College was honoured to welcome the world-renowned, critically acclaimed author Louis de Bernières. His work includes novels such as Red Dog and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, which have also been adapted into major motion pictures. Louis delivered a speech before cutting the ribbon and declaring the library ‘officially open.’

Special appreciation was extended to staff, parents, students, governors, and trustees for their immense support guided by the vision of the English department. Jessica and Corley, sixth form students at Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form, were among those thanked for their contributions, having won a competition to name the library, christening it Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Books and designing a logo to feature on the sign.

The library's new logo, designed by Sixth Form students.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College said: “It was a wonderful event and so good to see the English Department buzzing with excitement. We all look forward to the students being able to use this new facility and thank all of those involved in its creation.”

Another fantastic contribution came from the high-spec office and school furniture company, New Design Group, with their generous donation of numerous pieces of furniture to be used not just in the library, but across the school.

Staff are now excited to welcome students into the library, a calm space where they can read for enjoyment as well as finding useful, up-to-date revision resources.