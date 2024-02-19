Abbey College celebrates generous donation of STEM kits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation was made by Eve Kamau, a parent of a student who was named as a winner in the STEM senior leader category at the 2023 Black British Business Awards. Following this Award, she was able to nominate Abbey College as a recipient of STEM lab kits donated by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

These lab kits consist of internally developed science experiments and instruction guides, empowering young learners to take part in hands-on and engaging sessions that fuel their passion for STEM subjects. Examples include activities like extracting DNA from strawberries, exploring the chemistry of slime, and simulating bubbling lava!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This donation will have a hugely positive impact on Abbey College’s provision for learning. The STEM kits will be integrated into both the curriculum and its after-school Offer and Opportunity Programme (OOP). As part of OOP, STEM club sessions aim to inspire and engage students in new activities, encourage the development of their interpersonal skills, introduce them to new people, and deepen their understanding of newfound interests.

Abbey College received generous donation of STEM kits from Eve Kamau at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The kits promote practical activities which will develop and improve the knowledge of STEM topics across all years. These resources will provide students with hands-on experiences that go beyond traditional classroom learning, leading to more appreciation of STEM subjects, and gaining valuable skills for the future.

Eve Kamau, Senior Director at Thermo Fisher Scientific, said: “I am thrilled to be able to donate these STEM kits to staff and students at Abbey College. These kits will provide students with experiential learning opportunities and equip them with skills that will benefit them not only during their educational journey but also in their future endeavours.

“I hope these practical sessions will help to alleviate any fears associated with STEM subjects by showcasing the wide range of intriguing career options available. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College, added: “We are delighted to receive these STEM kits. They will undoubtedly have a positive impact on all of our student’s learning, further developing them into aspirational and confident individuals.”

“Our students will greatly gain from the hands-on experiences that these kits offer, allowing them to expand their knowledge across all STEM subjects.”

Eve, a valued member of the community at Abbey College, is returning to the school to deliver sessions with these STEM kits. Recently, Eve returned to Abbey College to facilitate a session where students extracted DNA from strawberries. Each attendee received their very own science-goody bag, complete with a lab coat, goggles, and a notebook.