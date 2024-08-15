A-Levels: Peterborough students praised as youngsters collect results today

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Advice available for everyone who has collected their results today

Young people in Peterborough receiving A-level and other exam results results this week have been praised for their hard work and dedication.

Today is an important day for many students receiving their results, including their A Levels, T Levels and Vocational Technical Qualifications.

They represent hard work, commitment, and the wide variety of learning that takes place across Peterborough's schools and colleges.

Nene Park Academy students opening their results

Cllr Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: "I want to congratulate all the students who are today receiving their results. I really hope that they move forward with confidence and feel proud of what they have done to reach this stage in their lives.

"I also want to thank all the staff in our schools and colleges, including support staff and people who give their time freely such as governors and volunteers who make such a difference to Peterborough students as they grow, learn and develop their lives through education. Thank you and congratulations once again!

Young people in need of careers advice can visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline on 0800 100 900.

Anyone who is anxious or struggling can visit www.keep-your-head.com/cyp