The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from schools across Peterborough on A Level results day 2023.

Students across the city have been waking up to the news of the grades all of their hard work has earned them.

For many, they will now be taking the next steps either into university, apprenticeships or into work.

It is also the first time many would have sat in-person after GCSE exams two years ago were disrupted by the pandemic.

Across the UK, UCAS has confirmed that 79 percent of students received a place at their first-choice university.

The percentage of A* to A grades d

ropped steeply from 35.9 percent to 26.5 percent as students returned to in-person exams.

The percentage of students achieving the top grades reached a peak of 44.8 percent in the pandemic as teacher assessments replaced sitting exams.

Featured schools: Nene Park Academy, The King's (The Cathedral) School, The Peterborough School, Jack Hunt, Stanground Academy, Ken Stimpson Community School, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Queen Katharine Academy, Bourne Grammar School, Abbey College, Sawtry Village College

1 . Ken Stimpson Community School Hugs all round! Photo: Ken Stimpson Photo Sales

2 . Nene Park Academy Students Amber Bunning, Eva Woods, Callum Letman, Jacob Norris, Josh Ford and Louis Westwood pick up their results. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Nene Park Academy Peterborough Youth MP Eva Woods collects her results. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales