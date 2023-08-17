News you can trust since 1948
A Level Results Day 2023: The best pictures as students in Peterborough celebrate their success

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from schools across Peterborough on A Level results day 2023.
By Ben Jones
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:09 BST

Students across the city have been waking up to the news of the grades all of their hard work has earned them.

For many, they will now be taking the next steps either into university, apprenticeships or into work.

It is also the first time many would have sat in-person after GCSE exams two years ago were disrupted by the pandemic.

Across the UK, UCAS has confirmed that 79 percent of students received a place at their first-choice university.

The percentage of A* to A grades d

ropped steeply from 35.9 percent to 26.5 percent as students returned to in-person exams.

The percentage of students achieving the top grades reached a peak of 44.8 percent in the pandemic as teacher assessments replaced sitting exams.

Featured schools: Nene Park Academy, The King's (The Cathedral) School, The Peterborough School, Jack Hunt, Stanground Academy, Ken Stimpson Community School, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Queen Katharine Academy, Bourne Grammar School, Abbey College, Sawtry Village College

Hugs all round!

1. Ken Stimpson Community School

Hugs all round! Photo: Ken Stimpson

Students Amber Bunning, Eva Woods, Callum Letman, Jacob Norris, Josh Ford and Louis Westwood pick up their results.

2. Nene Park Academy

Students Amber Bunning, Eva Woods, Callum Letman, Jacob Norris, Josh Ford and Louis Westwood pick up their results. Photo: David Lowndes

Peterborough Youth MP Eva Woods collects her results.

3. Nene Park Academy

Peterborough Youth MP Eva Woods collects her results. Photo: David Lowndes

Students finally get the results they have been waiting for.

4. Nene Park Academy

Students finally get the results they have been waiting for. Photo: David Lowndes

