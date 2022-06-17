WMS Music on Dartford Road.

A new adult gaming centre has been given approval to open in March.

The centre will be opened along Dartford Road in the unit that is currently home to WMS Music; selling musical instruments and offering repairs.

The change of use application has been made by Dominic Seims, who will be taking it over following his retirement. Mr Seims has said he “wishes to utilise this space as an AGC, something which he has experience in and believes will work well in this location.”

The application states that the centre will contain “various gambling machines, both modern and retro, to broaden the appeal” and will be open between 10am and 10pm.

March Town Council recommended the application for approval but Designing Out Crime Officers sought some further clarification regarding responsible gambling policies and how the premises would deal with drunk persons trying to enter from the pub across the road.