Peterborough-based farming charity unveils pioneering £30k scholarship fund

People looking to grow their careers in agriculture, food, farming and rural affairs can tap into a brand new fund that has just been launched.
By Ruth Trollove
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
The East of England Agricultural Society has launched a pioneering new Scholars Programme that is awarding £30,000 to people to grow and develop their careers.

The Scholars Programme has been designed to energise, inspire, develop and nurture future leaders within the sector, by awarding funds to anyone looking to strengthen their learning, knowledge and skills. In turn, successful applicants get to share their new-found learnings with others through the Society’s programme of knowledge exchange activities.

“This is a superb opportunity for people with agriculture, food, farming and rural affairs backgrounds to get some financial help to springboard their careers by paying for courses and experiences,” said East of England Agricultural Society chairman, Charlie Reynolds.

Harry Mitchell joins committee; Rob, Anna and Tom to launch the EoE Ag Society's Scholars ProgrammeHarry Mitchell joins committee; Rob, Anna and Tom to launch the EoE Ag Society's Scholars Programme
“Anyone is eligible to apply for funding subject to becoming a member of the East of England Agricultural Society,” enthused Charlie. “We’re proud of our heritage of delivering knowledge exchange as part of our charitable aims, and we look forward to successful applicants sharing their insights and learnings with other members.

The Scholars Programme has been borne out of the ideas and inspiration of four of the Society’s members – Anna Goodall, Tom Martin, Tom Arthey, and Rob Wilkinson, who have all played active roles in other East of England Agricultural Society initiatives: The Marshal Papworth Fund; Farming Conference; Kids Country and Cultiv8.

Applications are now open for anyone to apply for a share of the £30k fund in its inaugural year.

The Society is offering up to a maximum of £2k per person or 80% contribution of course or experience costs. It is anticipated applicants will use the funds to attend some key events in the Agriculture calendar, both here in the UK and overseas.

Launch event attendees discuss Scholars Programme opportunitiesLaunch event attendees discuss Scholars Programme opportunities
Such events could include Semex International Dairy Conference in Glasgow, the AHDB Professional Management Development Scheme, the Royal Agricultural Societies of the Commonwealth Conference in Edinburgh next year, the Worshipful Company of Farmers Advance Course in Agricultural Business Management, Fruit Logistica in Berlin, No Till on the Plains Conference in Witchita, or the Institute of Agricultural Management Leadership Programme.

Applicants can express their interest to apply for funding by sending an email in the first instance to: [email protected]

