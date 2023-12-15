Fenland farmer calls for political support for industry as NFU launches manifesto

A leading Fenland farmer is urging all political parties to support policies which back British food and farming following the release of the NFU’s manifesto.

The NFU has published its manifesto ahead of the next general election urging all political parties to support policies which back British food and farming.

The manifesto1 leads with new research which demonstrates how much food and farming matters to voters in the run up to the general election, with strong appetite for greater government support to boost home-grown food production2.

The research shows that:

NFU Cambridgeshire Chair Mat Smith

· 84% think food production targets are either as important or more important than environmental targets for farming.

· 82% say it would be a good idea for the government to set targets to increase British food production.

· 66% think that the parties’ plans on farming will be one of the issues that affects who they vote for at the next general election.

· 66% think that a commitment to a long-term plan for food and farming will be an important factor in who they vote for at the next election.

NFU President Minette Batters.

A key task outlined within the manifesto calls on the next government to match the existing target-led ambitions for the environment and climate mitigation with similar ambitions for Britain’s food security, by also setting targets for food production.

NFU Cambridgeshire chair Mat Smith, a third-generation Fenland farmer who farms in a family partnership at Ramsey Mereside, said: “Global events over the last few years have emphasised the importance of national food security.

“Support from future governments is essential for farmers to have confidence to reinvest for the future.

“On our farm in the Cambridgeshire Fens we work hard to find a balance between food production and managing the environment around us.

“As we trade against other producers from across the world it is important we have imports produced to the same standards.

“An integrated food and farming policy that supports British Agriculture is essential.

“Any policy needs to be forward thinking rather than reacting to extreme weather events.”

NFU President Minette Batters said: “All our research shows that the British people really value our farmers and growers for the work they do day-in, day-out to feed the nation. Their support has been vital during the turbulence of the past few years with the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living crisis and increasing periods of drought and flooding.

“Shoppers want to be able to go into a supermarket and have the option to buy quality, high-welfare, environmentally-friendly food and we know the availability and affordability of food is high on people’s minds. But with food production under increasing pressure – not least from record production costs and the biggest shake up in agricultural policy since 1947 – we need policies in place that support British farming, with all Whitehall departments developing policy through the lens of food production.

“We know that the rural vote will be important in this election, but it’s clear that across the country, people living in towns and cities also want to know how parties plan to boost sustainable, home-grown food production as well as care for the environment and tackle climate change. And our data shows it will influence who they vote for at the ballot box.”

She added: “Alongside producing fantastic food, we are the custodians of our iconic countryside and farm businesses are often the beating heart of rural communities. We provide jobs for more than four million people and contribute billions to the economy3. Add that to green, renewable fuel, natural fibre and a vibrant flower-growing sector, British farmers deliver so much for the nation.