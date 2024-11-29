Young Achievers Shine! Care home duo celebrate diploma success

Staff at the Rose Lodge Care Home in Wisbech were delighted when our two care assistant’s, Cameron Drew-Peck and Khaye Riet completed their National Diploma in adult care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron and Khaye were presented with flowers, gifts, their hard earned certificate’s at a celebration in the home to mark their achievement followed by a meal at Worzel’s restaraunt.

Cameron and Khaye are a very popular and much loved members of the Rose Lodge care team, by our residents, their families and colleagues alike. It goes without saying that the home couldn’t be more proud of the ladies and everything that they have achieved during their diploma journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our two ladies are following in the footsteps of their senior colleagues and are already looking forward to continuing their path of learning within the care industry.

Cameron & Khaye (middle and right follow) in the footsteps of Claire (left) celebrating diploma success.

Megan Jones, General Manager at Rose Lodge said: “Cameron and Khaye are integral members of the team who excels at what they does. I’m delighted that they have completed the training and progressed in their career’s, they have worked so hard and I’m very proud of them.”

Camron and Khaye said: “We really enjoyed learning lots of new skills and building on the knowledge we have gathered during our time working at the home. we’re now looking forward to growing further and working towards our Level 3 diploma. It really has been a wonderful journey and one that we look forward to continuing together.”