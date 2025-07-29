YMCA Trinity Group launches initiative to develop new Community Hub at The Cresset in Bretton

YMCA Trinity Group is calling on volunteers and fundraisers to help transform an unused space at The Cresset into a new Community Hub in Bretton, Peterborough.

Once complete, the Hub will become a welcoming, inclusive space for people of all ages and backgrounds, hosting a variety of projects — including youth programmes — that bring the community together, offer essential support, and create a true sense of belonging.

The charity, which supports communities across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk, believes the Hub will be a vital resource for the Peterborough and Bretton area, aligning with its mission of “inspiring communities, transforming young lives.”

To bring this vision to life, YMCA Trinity Group is encouraging people to get involved by volunteering their time or organising fundraising activities such as quiz nights, bake sales, and other sponsored events.

Young people at Youth Holiday Club, run by The Shine Project, which is part of YMCA Trinity Group

Jonathan Martin, CEO of YMCA Trinity Group, said: “Our aim for this Community Hub is to create a welcoming, inclusive space where people of all ages and backgrounds can connect, collaborate, and thrive. This project is about bringing the community together, inspiring one another, and building a stronger, more vibrant future for all.”

To kickstart fundraising efforts, the charity is hosting a Peterborough Sleep Out on 17th October 2025. Volunteers will spend one night sleeping under the stars at the Peterborough Lions Rugby Club in Bretton Park.

All money raised will go directly towards the work needed to create the Community Hub. As YMCA Trinity Group gears up for this event, it is calling on local companies to donate hot drinks and soups, hot food and snacks, and cardboard boxes.

To take part in this year’s Sleep Out event, individuals and teams can register their interest here: Peterborough Sleep Out 2025 - YMCA.

A DIY SOS-style project is set to physically transform the Community Hub. YMCA Trinity Group is seeking local volunteers and tradespeople – including builders, plumbers, carpenters, decorators, and electricians – to lend a hand. The charity is also keen to hear from suppliers, gardeners, labourers, and anyone else who can spare some time. All contributions are valuable, whether you can offer a full day, a full week, or just a few hours, to support the hub’s construction and development. For more information about the DIY SOS style project, contact [email protected]

Jonathan added: “The Cresset is an important multi-purpose community building for Peterborough, home to a variety of community projects and live entertainment.

“We are so excited to give life to an empty space in this dynamic building. We look forward to welcoming you all to our Community Hub shortly, but before we can open our doors, we would love your help in the development process.”

To donate via JustGiving or to get involved with either fundraising or the development of the hub, visit: Bretton Community Hub - YMCA.