World Farm Animals Day at Cherry Hinton Care Home

What a joyful day we’ve had at Cherry Hinton Care Home, celebrating World Farm Animals Day! Our residents were treated to a wonderful visit from a whole farmyard of animals, and the home was buzzing with laughter, chatter, and plenty of smiles.

The donkey and goats were an instant hit, bringing lots of excitement and curiosity. Gentle sheep, fluffy chickens, and cheerful ducks added to the fun, while smaller animals gave residents the chance for hands-on cuddles. Of course, the star of the show was a friendly black Labrador, who had everyone smiling with his playful nature and wagging tail.

The animals sparked so many happy memories – of family pets, childhood visits to farms, and life in the countryside. It was a lovely reminder of how powerful these experiences can be in lifting spirits and creating moments of connection.

Our Business Development Manager, Aga, shared:

“It was wonderful to see the joy on our residents’ faces today. The animals brought so much comfort, and the black Labrador especially had a magical way of brightening the room. These moments are what make days so special at Cherry Hinton.”

Thank you to everyone who helped make the day possible – and to our residents, families, and team who joined in the celebration. It truly was a day to remember!