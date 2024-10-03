Woodfield Park Pre-school children receive a special gift from Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Children from Family Action’s Woodfield Park Pre-school were delighted to receive a special donation from Peterborough Cathedral’s acclaimed “Monsters of the Sea” exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The children who visited the cathedral to admire its stunning stained-glass windows, were captivated by the sea creatures suspended in the exhibit, creations produced during summer craft sessions that were part of the exhibition’s interactive program.

The pre-school applied to receive one of the sea creatures, and were thrilled to be selected. Alex Carton, a representative from Peterborough Cathedral, expressed excitement about the donation, saying: “We are absolutely thrilled to donate the beautifully handcrafted sea creatures, made by local children during our summer exhibition, to charities and good causes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project was not only a celebration of creativity but also an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of marine conservation.”

Woodfield Park Pre-school at Peterborough Cathedral

The children who took part in the activity not only crafted the sea creatures, but also learned about the importance of the oceans and the need to protect the wildlife that reside in them.

Alex continues: “It’s heartwarming to know that these creations, inspired by a love for sea life and the environment, will now help spread that same message of care and conservation to others in the community. We’re proud that through these donations, we can continue to support local causes while fostering a deeper appreciation for our natural world.”

The pre-school’s new jellyfish display now hangs proudly in their setting at Woodfield Park Pre-school, sparking excitement and curiosity among the children as they continue to explore and learn about marine life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teresa Duncombe, Pre-school Supervisor at Woodfield Park, emphasised the importance of these community connections: “We aim to provide a broad range of learning experiences for the children, and our local community is a wonderful resource full of interesting spaces for children to explore. We’re grateful to Peterborough Cathedral for this generous donation, which has already inspired further interest in sea creatures and marine conservation among the children.”

Woodfield Park Pre-school frequently engages with the local community to enhance learning opportunities, introducing children to diverse experiences that expand their understanding of the world around them. The staff and children look forward to continuing this mission, now with the added inspiration of their new sea creature friend.

For more information about Woodfield Park Pre-school and its approach to early childhood education, please call 07950 683026 or contact Early Years Manager Karen Woodcock at [email protected].

Visit Family Action to find out more about the charity.