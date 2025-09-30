Wittering skydiver flies high for charity

James Taylor, 41, soared to new heights last Friday (26 September) in a daring skydive, raising more than £600 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

The National Account Manager from Wittering leapt from 13,000 feet above Sibson Aerodrome in a powerful tribute to his brother Stewart, who was cared for by Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice earlier this year.

Plummeting through the sky at speeds of up to 120 mph, the adrenaline-fuelled challenge marked James’s second skydive - but this this time the jump carried deeper meaning.

“I’d actually done a skydive before, about eight years ago for a surprise birthday,” James said. “It was probably one of the most nerve-wracking things I’d ever done. Doing it again, especially in Stewart’s memory, didn’t make it any less terrifying - but it made it far more meaningful.”

James freefalling, which he described as "terrifying and exhilarating all at once."

After receiving a diagnosis for lung cancer, which spread to the rest of his body, Stewart spent his final days receiving care at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

James said: “It was such a welcoming place – comforting and peaceful with beautiful gardens. The support we received was incredible.

“The staff had a lovely way about them. Their care extended beyond Stewart to our whole family, which meant so much - especially to my mum during an incredibly difficult time.”

Speaking after the challenge, James said: “I wanted to do something bold to raise money for Sue Ryder. The freefall was indescribable - terrifying and exhilarating all at once. It was over in seconds, but it leaves you with a real high. I’d certainly do another one!”

James admitted to feeling a combination of excitement and nerves before the jump.

James added: “I’m delighted to have smashed my £500 fundraising target - people have been so generous. My brother didn’t like a fuss, but I think he’d be really proud. It’s amazing what people can achieve when they pull together.”

Annette Mawby, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to James for taking on such a thrilling challenge for Sue Ryder. The funds raised with go towards helping us continue to provide expert compassionate care to families when they need us most.”

You can still donate to James’s fundraiser by visiting: James Taylor is fundraising for Sue Ryder

For more details on how to take part in a skydive for Sue Ryder, contact [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall