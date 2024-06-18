Werrington Lodge honours carers for National Carers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Werrington Lodge care home in Werrington, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 10-16. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘putting carers on the map’ to try to raise awareness in an election year for the huge contribution carers make to society.

Staff were treated to the management team had put together a wonderful spread of chocolate treats for everyone to enjoy daily. Finishing Friday with a donut and cake treat for all the staff. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards and handwritten letters to carers with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Werrington Lodge Care Home

Nancy Simeon, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers with a treats and to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends. Everyone has had such a brilliant afternoon.”

A resident at Werrington Lodge commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

