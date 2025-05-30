Volunteering couple celebrate 21 years of making a difference for Sue Ryder

As Volunteers’ Week (3-9 June) approaches, Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice celebrates the dedication and commitment of its many volunteers. Among them are Sue and Peter Woolfitt, from Peterborough, who have raised more than £144,000 for Sue Ryder over the last 15 years.

Sue, 74, and Pete, 76, who have been married for 55 years, first started volunteering in 2004. To date, the couple have donated around 3,000 hours of their time, carrying out over 300 bucket collections to support the Peterborough-based hospice. Their commitment to helping others stems from a deep-rooted belief in giving back to the community.

Sue reflected on their decision to start volunteering: “Growing up, my mum and dad always taught me that you need to give something back. So, after we retired, Pete and I decided to dedicate one day a week to a worthwhile cause. With Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice being a local charity - and my best friend already volunteering - it felt like the perfect fit.”

Sue first volunteered at the hospice and soon enlisted Pete, as a fellow hospice volunteer, and together they helped out at events and with fundraising. The determined duo first started holding bucket collections in 2010 and haven’t looked back since.

For six months each year, Sue and Pete take to the streets of Peterborough and the surrounding areas, fundraising tirelessly in ten-hour shifts. The pair’s dedication has seen them overcome extreme weather, flat tyres, and even broken bones in their quest to raise both vital funds and awareness of Sue Ryder's invaluable services.

Reflecting on their experiences, Sue said: “Over the years, we’ve collected in many different locations and have learnt what works best. When we have a great collection day, the adrenaline rush kicks in - it’s such a rewarding feeling.”

Understanding the immense costs of running Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice motivates Sue and Pete to go the extra mile: “When we see how much is needed to support patients and their families, we stay an extra hour or two collecting, knowing every penny counts.”

Their passion for volunteering remains as strong as ever. “It makes us feel incredibly proud to know that we’re making a difference. Each time someone who has lost a loved one at the hospice thanks us, even after 21 years, it still brings tears to our eyes,” Sue shared.

Encouraging others to take the plunge, she added: “If you’re thinking about volunteering - go for it! It’s the best thing Pete and I have ever done. We get far more out of it than we put in.”

Summing up her experience in one word, Sue said: “‘Rewarding.’ In today’s turbulent world, volunteering allows us to end each day knowing we’ve made a difference.”

Taylor Royal, Interim Volunteer Coordinator at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, praised the couple’s incredible dedication: “We feel so lucky to have Sue and Pete as part of our volunteering team. Their passion and commitment have helped raise an astonishing amount for the hospice, and their support is invaluable.

“Sue Ryder offers a variety of volunteering opportunities, from assisting healthcare teams to supporting fundraising events behind the scenes. If you’re looking for a way to give back, meet new people, and be part of something truly rewarding, we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information about volunteering at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough, contact [email protected].