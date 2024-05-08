Vintage Bike show at Longueville Court Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Longueville Court enjoyed a visit from local motorcycle enthusiasts.

Longueville Court Care Home, held a vintage motorbike show on the 5th of may, the car park was full of vintage bikes and a vintage car.

Residents at Longueville Court were pleasantly surprised to see so many different bikes arrive, three residents even had a ride out in the vintage car.

As a thank you to all the motorbike enthusiasts that turned up, Activities Coordinator Karina Dunn was on hand with a BBQ.

General Manager Krzysztof Krzyztofiak said: "Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today, we know that having the vintage motorbikes here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outing in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for residents and today we have seen the enjoyment these types of events have on our residents.