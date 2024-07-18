Three peaks in under 24 hours for charity

An intrepid trio braved knee-deep snow and 40mph winds as they tackled Britain’s tallest peaks in under 24 hours for a life-enhancing charity.

Daniel Penniston, a Specsavers Home Visits optician in Norwich, joined forces with two friends, Matthew Gale and Lewis Paling, to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon within 24 hours, with the aim of raising much-needed funds for the Polycystic Kidney Disease Charity. They chose the charity because Lewis’s wife suffers with Polycystic Kidney Disease, a genetic condition that causes cysts to develop in the kidneys and potentially other organs. This disease can stop kidneys from filtering blood properly, which leads to failure and the need of dialysis or a transplant. Specsavers has matched every donation the threesome received, bringing the total to above £1,000. All money raised by the group will go to the PKD Charity, which provides support to people with the condition, as well as carers and family members. Daniel says: ‘It was important to us to raise this money for PKD Charity. This condition has affected Lewis’s wife for many years, and we want to be able to do our bit. ‘The day was good fun and very challenging. Ben Nevis was the toughest climb as there was a snowstorm on the top, with knee-deep snow and 40mph gusts. ‘We completed the challenge in 23 hours and 17 minutes and I am so proud of us.’ Anyone who would like to make a donation and see the group’s latest updates can do so at: www.facebook.com/donate