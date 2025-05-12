The Pextons vs The Plus Ones: A family marathon challenge for Sue Ryder

On Sunday, April 27, two teams made up of family and friends laced up their trainers to take part in the adidas Manchester Marathon to honour the memory of Karen Pexton, who spent her final days at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

In a creative twist, the Pexton family – siblings Meghan, Anna, Matt, and friend Hattie – ran as one relay team, while their spouses James, Lizzie, Al, and friend Hannah formed the rival “Plus One” team.

What began as an idea from James Edis, Meghan’s husband, soon transformed into a fully-fledged family race to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder. And in one further unusual twist, the family decided to use a leek as a baton for each team.

Meghan, a paediatric doctor from Manchester, shared why this challenge meant so much to her and her family:

From left to right - Hannah and Meghan, gearing up for the race.

"Throughout Mum’s battle with ovarian cancer, Sue Ryder provided invaluable care, compassion, and support. She spent her final days at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, where staff went above and beyond, ensuring she was comfortable, cared for, and treated with the utmost dignity. We wanted to honour her memory and give back to the incredible team who made such a difference to her – and to us."

Taking into account the family’s mixed running abilities, the teams planned their relay strategy accordingly, with each runner taking on a distance ranging from 9.5km to 11.5km. In the end, after an exhausting race made even more challenging by the soaring temperatures, the gap between the two teams was very tight, with the Pextons coming in 2 seconds ahead of the “Plus Ones”, with an impressive time of 4 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds.

With family members travelling from Durham, London and Stamford, the marathon provided an opportunity for everyone to come together, reflect, and celebrate Karen’s life. Meghan continued: "Mum wasn’t a runner, and she’d probably think we were a bit silly doing this, but she’d be pleased we were doing something! She always gave 100% to everything, and she wanted the best for us.

“At the end, the hospice was where Mum wanted to be. The level of care and attention she received was just incredible – the staff just looked after her so well. We knew she was in safe hands and their care gave us so much peace during her final days.”

From left to right - Anna and Al.

Keen to make a difference, the family were thrilled to raise more than £5,000 for the Peterborough-based hospice, which provides care and support for people who are living with life-limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families.

Meghan concluded: “We committed to the race back in September 2024, not knowing Mum’s time would be so limited. We knew the marathon day would be a poignant – but it was the perfect way to honour Mum’s memory.”

Morgan Hicks, Community Fundraiser for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “We’re blown away by the Pexton family’s incredible fundraising challenge! Their efforts will help us continue providing care and support to families when they need us most.”

You can donate to the family’s fundraiser here: The Pextons vs The Plus Ones is fundraising for Sue Ryder.

From left to right: The Pexton Siblings - Phill, Anna, Matt and Meghan

If you feel inspired to take on a challenge for Sue Ryder, contact the fundraising team on 01733 225 999 or email [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall