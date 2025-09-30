Thank you for saying ‘yes’: make new friends with the Oddfellows

Members of Nene & Welland Oddfellows celebrating a successful Coffee Morning

Making new friends and trying something different can feel harder as we get older. That’s why I’d like to say a warm thank you to everyone who came along to our group events during Friendship Month this September.

Local social groups like Nene & Welland Oddfellows are here to offer a friendly space where you can meet others, share some company, and have activities to look forward to.

If you weren’t able to join us this time, please don’t worry – there are many more opportunities ahead. In the coming weeks we’ve got a talk about Stamford’s Community Orchard on Friday 10th October at 10:30am at Oddfellows Hall, 57 Church Street, Market Deeping PE6 8AN £4 (£3 members) Christmas Quiz and buffet at 2pm, Coronation Hall, Market Deeping on Saturday 22nd November for £10 (£8 members) and Burtey Fen Christmas Music in Pinchbeck on Thursday 27th November at 1:30pm (£10 including refreshments) as well as other regular get-togethers at Thorney, Surfleet and Market Deeping.

If you’d like to come along, you’ll be made very welcome. You can get in touch with the office on 01778 342006 or by emailing [email protected] and I’ll be happy to send you information of local events. You can also see what’s coming up at www.oddfellows.co.uk/eventswhere you can type in Nene & Welland to find out more.

We’d be delighted to meet you.

Sarah Hitchcock of the Nene & Welland Oddfellows.