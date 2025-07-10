Sue Ryder calls on runners to sign up for the Great Eastern Run

From left to right James Cheetham and Nick Hustwayte will be running the Great Eastern Run to raise money for Sue Ryder

Sue Ryder is calling on people across Cambridgeshire to lace up their trainers and take on the AEPG Great Eastern Run on 12 October 2025 to help raise vital funds.

This popular half marathon is set to return with an exciting new route, bringing 8,000 runners to the streets of Peterborough - many of them raising money for charity.

Among those running this year is James Cheetham, 59, from Lincoln, whose personal connection with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice has inspired him to return to the race for a fourth time, in support of the charity that cared for his dad at the end of his life.

James explains: “My father spent his final days at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in February 2018. I grew up in Peterborough and lived on Thorpe Park Road, so the hospice has always been a familiar place to me, playing in the woods nearby as a boy, and then visiting it in later years as an adult.

“When Dad became ill, knowing the hospice was so close to home and a place he knew well meant a great deal to him. For my mum, my sister, and me, it brought great peace of mind to see him receive such incredible care from people who truly have a passion for what they do. Nothing was ever too much trouble.”

James first took part in the Great Eastern Run for Sue Ryder in October 2018, running in memory of his father and as a way of giving back. He returned to the course in 2022 and again in 2024. Now a seasoned runner, he’s getting ready to lace up his trainers once more for the 2025 event, with his sights set on a finish time of around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

This year, James will be joined by fellow runner Nick Hustwayte who - despite now living in Australia - shares a deep-rooted connection to Peterborough and Sue Ryder through his family.

James shared: “I’m really looking forward to taking part in the Great Eastern Run again. Even more so since I found out I also have a place in the London Marathon for Sue Ryder next year. I’m buzzing about that too.”

Reflecting on the challenge ahead, James added: “Beyond raising money, my main goal is to raise awareness. At some point, someone in your life will need this kind of care - it's crucial that Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice is always there to offer comfort and support when people need it most.”

Aaron Murrell Director of Good Running Events, organisers of the AEPG Great Eastern Run, adds: “We are incredibly proud to continue our partnership with Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. Their team delivers vital care and support to individuals and families across the region, and we’re honoured that our event can play a small role in helping them continue that work. The spirit of the AEPG Great Eastern Run has always been rooted in community and compassion – values that align perfectly with everything Sue Ryder stands for."

With a Sue Ryder charity place, runners can sign up for a discounted entry fee and access training plans and fundraising support. There’s a cheer point on the route bursting with Sue Ryder volunteers spurring you on, plus a post-race celebration.

To sign up, visit: www.sueryder.org/greateastern

For more information on the AEPG Great Eastern Run, contact [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall