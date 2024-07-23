Student charity event: The Dorset Walk 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity walk completed by students at Ken Stimpson Academy, AMVS and Hampton Gardens. Organised by Damien Whales headteacher at Ken Stimpson

Across the weekend of the 12th to 14th of July, an army of walkers from Cambridgeshire descended on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast. The Malcolm Whales Foundation has held their Sponsored Walk every year since 2009 raising over £600,000 for cancer related causes. This was the charity’s 16th annual walk and its biggest ever, with 400 participants taking to the path.

The charity was created in memory of Malcolm Whales, Damien’s dad who sadly died from Bowel Cancer in 2008. The walk this year was supported by six secondary schools: Ken Stimpson Academy, Ely College, Prince William School, Hampton Gardens, Arthur Mellows Village College and Swavesey Village College - there were also several students attending from Ramsey Abbey and Hinchingbrooke School. In addition to the secondary students the event also includes families, friends and multiple ex-students who have previously attended the walk.

The money raised will go to support lots of different causes. The largest this year is the Foundation’s Lakeside Retreat (TMWF's Lakeside Retreat), which is being built on the bank of one of the fishing lakes at Rookery Waters in Pidley. This retreat will provide free respite breaks for any families that have been affected by cancer. With the sponsorship and money still coming in it looks set to be a record breaking figure with a strong chance that the walk alone will have raised an unbelievable £100,000.

The Walk begins each year on the promenade at Weymouth, passes Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door before finishing on the beach at Studland. The 40 miles is spread out across three days with base camp located just outside Corfe Castle. The age of participants range from Damien’s youngest son aged 6 to adults in their 60s. This year Edward Whales Damien’s middle son) who turned 8 on the walk completed the entire walk for the first time (the youngest ever to complete it).

The event builds such power from the sense of achievement felt by every single participant as they complete the sprint finish together on Sunday afternoon. They know what they have achieved as they can feel an overwhelming sense of pride for what they have accomplished. The photos and celebrations turn quickly to I can’t wait until next year.

“The walk and the charity grows and develops year on year and this is enabling us to have in ever greater impact on the local community”

“The power of the walk is just incredible - participants gain so much as they are tested mentally and physically along an extremely demanding walking challenge. Then emotionally knowing that they are walking for people who have and are being impacted by cancer”