Staying Alive: Whittlesey Rotary Disco donates £1,000 to First Responders

Our latest charity event

The Rotary Club of Whittlesey marked its 71st Charter Night, the club’s birthday, in style this year with a 60s and 70s themed disco at the Falcon Hotel, combining music, food and dancing in a lively community celebration.

Around 70 guests enjoyed a night of retro fun with hot food served 70s-style in baskets, plenty of dancing and many dressing up in 60s and 70s gear to mark the occasion.

Entertainment came from singer Stacey Wood and DJ Groovy Michelle whose 60s and 70s disco mix kept the crowd on their feet late into the night. There was also a showcase by young local dancers from Tu Danse Academy in Peterborough.

Fresh from their Rotary performance Tu Danse had even more to celebrate the following day when they took second place at the North/Midlands National Entertainment Awards at the Cresset Theatre in Peterborough, securing an invitation to the 2026 NEA finals in Las Vegas.

Rotary Disco Night

Of course, the Charter Night disco was about more than music, dancing and celebrating local talent, with the Rotary Club donating £1,000 to support and raise awareness of the East of England Ambulance Service Community First Responders, local volunteers trained to reach life-threatening emergencies in the first vital minutes before an ambulance crew arrives.

Whittlesey Club president Kevin Buckland said that the disco format showed Rotary’s ability to reinvent itself while staying true to its values and that supporting the First Responders was especially meaningful as some members had experienced their help first-hand. He added that supporting young people was central to Rotary’s mission and the club was also delighted to showcase the talent of Tu Danse Academy on such a special night.

Tu Danse Academy director Rebecca Branscombe, said it was an honour for the girls to be part of the evening and to help raise money and awareness for such an important cause, especially on the eve of their own national competition.

With the dance floor verdict loud and clear, the Rotary Club has already promised the disco will return next year, bringing fun, community spirit and support for good causes.