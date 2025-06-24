Stagecoach East supports Armed Forces Day 2025 with free travel for military, veterans and cadets travelling to events

Darren Roe

Peterborough’s biggest bus operator, Stagecoach East, is proud to support Armed Forces Day 2025 by offering free bus travel to serving military, veterans, and cadets across its network during the Armed Forces Day weekend from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June.

The initiative covers all Stagecoach East local bus services, allowing members of the Armed Forces community to travel for free to parades, ceremonies and community events around the region.

To access free travel:

- Serving military should wear uniform or show a valid military ID.

- Veterans can present a veterans’ badge or military medal.

The gesture forms part of Stagecoach’s ongoing nationwide commitment to recognising and supporting the Armed Forces. The company also provides free travel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday each year, in honour of those who have served.

Stagecoach is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and continues to grow its internal Veterans Network, a colleague-led group that supports service leavers, veterans, reservists and military families within the business.

Darren Roe, Managing Director for Stagecoach East, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Armed Forces Day and recognise the important contributions of those who serve and have served. Providing free travel across the region is a small gesture to show our appreciation and help people attend local events to honour the Armed Forces community. We’re also committed to being a supportive and inclusive employer for veterans and service families.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.