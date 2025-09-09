Special carers’ event for South Peterborough PCN patients

South Peterborough Primary Care Network is organising a special event for carers, with help and healthcare advice aimed specifically at them and their situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who is a carer and a patient at either Yaxley, New Queen Street and Stanground, Old Fletton or Wansford surgeries, is welcome to attend the drop-in event in Peterborough.

Community and professional organisations will be attending and it will also be an opportunity for people to meet the Primary Care Network’s Personalised Care Team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 1 from 10am to 2pm at the George Alcock Centre, Whittlesey Road in Peterborough.

Your World

Dawn Farey, the PCN's Personalised Care Team Lead, said: "We will be sending out invitations to people who are on our system, but anyone who is registered at one of our surgeries and is a carer, is very welcome to attend.

"As well as local and national organisations which can offer help and advice, our Wellbeing Team, of social prescribers, care coordinators and health and wellbeing coaches will be attending to talk about the help they can offer. We will also be doing blood pressure and weight checks as well if people want them.

"This is a sociable and informal event so that carers can come along and find out what is available which could help support them in their caring role. People don’t need to register to come, just drop in and we’ll be delighted to see you there."