Simon’s Ticket to Ride: Magical Mystery Tour raises more than £2,000 for Sue Ryder

A couple from Peterborough has raised £2025 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice after completing a charity bike ride in memory of dear friend and keen musician, Simon Martin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Howard Piccaver, 58, and his wife Anne pedalled a gruelling 225 miles over three days, following a route from Liverpool’s iconic Cavern Club to Abbey Road Studios in London in a poignant tribute to Simon, a lifelong Beatles fan.

A popular member of the Peterborough music scene, Simon died in November 2024, leaving his family and friends devastated. Howard said: “We lost him to bowel cancer on 1 November 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a massive outpouring of grief – Simon was such a popular guy and wonderful human being. He was also a very talented musician and singer.”

From left to right Matthew (Taff), Anne, Julie kneeling, Howard and Daren, cycling down Abbey Road

“In his final week, Sue Ryder provided care for Simon at home, ensuring he was as comfortable as possible. Their support was invaluable, not only to Simon but also to his wife, Julie.”

After a successful charity gig at the Ostrich Inn, Howard was inspired to combine his love of cycling with his desire to give something back in Simon’s memory.

Knowing Simon’s love of the Beatles, the idea for ‘Simon’s Magical Mystery Tour’ soon took shape – a 3-day cycle ride from the Cavern Club in Liverpool, to Abbey Road studios, broken down into three legs of 80, 90 and 55 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard and Anne were joined by Simon’s close friends Daren Sturgeon and Matthew Walsh (‘Taff’) for the final stretch of the journey into London.

Howard and Anne outside Liverpool's Iconic Cavern Club.

Reflecting on the challenge, Howard shared: “It was an incredible few days. The ride went very smoothly, and the weather was also kind to us. It couldn’t have gone any better really!"

After navigating some tough climbs from Milton Keynes to Abbey Road on the final leg of their journey, the cyclists were thrilled to be greeted by friends and family as they approached the finish line.

"Arriving at Abbey Road was truly overwhelming. Julie, along with many of Simon’s friends, had made the journey to cheer us in, and the atmosphere was incredible - it was an emotional moment, to say the least!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazed by the generosity of friends and family, Howard was thrilled to exceed his original fundraising target, more than doubling the amount he set out to achieve. “We’ve now topped £2,025, which is way beyond our expectations. It’s a real reflection of the love everyone had for Simon,” he added.

The friends cycling down Abbey Road on the last leg of 'Simon's Magical Mystery Tour.'

Morgan Hicks, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to Howard, Anne and their friends for taking part in such an incredible fundraiser in Simon’s memory. The money raised will help us continue to provide compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”

If you feel inspired to take on a challenge for Sue Ryder, contact the fundraising team on 01733 225 999 or email [email protected]

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall