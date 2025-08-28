Sharon Leedell crowned Woman of the Year at Slimming World

7stone lighter and so much happier

Sharon Leedell decided to rejoin Slimming World in August 2024- and in one year has lost over 7 stone and this week was crowned Woman of the Year at Dogsthorpe Wednesday 4pm group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon said: “I've been at slimming world on and off for over 10 years. In 2023, I went on my first holiday in over 20 years and enjoyed it so much..but the pain I felt in my body, my knees and my feet was awful. I felt like a let down to my children because I couldn't do some of the things I wanted to do especially with them. I knew I had to change for the better, so I walked through the doors of Lesley's group with the thought this is it!! This will be the last time I do this. I needed to prove to myself that I could actually do this journey and stick with it. And it’s been amazing! Lesley let me join the social team too which gives me a reason to be there every week and allows me to interact with other members when they achieve an award. I love that buzz we get when we are being successful!

It really has made a difference to my life as I’m now looking forward to booking a family holiday after Christmas to enjoy with my beautiful family and grandchildren. To be able to run around after them and play without being in pain will be the best reward in my eyes. I’m so thankful to Lesley and all the wonderful people that are in my group. We definitely have a good bunch there! The weight is coming off- and I know it’s coming off for good!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultant Lesley Edwards added: ”I love helping members achieve their weight loss dreams and has been so rewarding watching Sharon blossom as she’s shed the pounds. Her bubbly personality really shines through now and I am so proud of her. She’s embraced every aspect of our healthy plan- including being more active! She motivates other members but they motivate and support her too- this is the beauty of Slimming World- we all understand the emotional and physical pain of being overweight.

Dogs (Wednesday) Slimming World ,Christ the Carpenter church hall, 100a Central Ave PE1 4LJ. Sessions are 4pm,5.30pm and 7pm

Call Lesley on 07718369723- or just go along.