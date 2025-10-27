Rutland Spring Ball takes centre stage for Sue Ryder

Rutland is set to host a dazzling new event this spring, as the Emily Redding Dance Academy (ERDA) proudly presents a Black Tie Spring Ball - an elegant celebration of music, dance, and community spirit.

Taking place on Friday 24 April 2026 at the stunning Barnsdale Hotel in Oakham, the evening promises glamour, entertainment, and heartfelt generosity, all in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

On arrival, guests will enjoy a glamorous red carpet moment, complete with a photo opportunity to capture the occasion. From there, they’ll be welcomed by a scented floral walkway and a sparkling drinks reception before taking their seats at beautifully dressed tables.

Throughout the evening, live music from an international recording artist will set the tone, while guests enjoy a sumptuous three-course dinner. The night also features a grand auction and raffle, with exceptional prizes generously contributed by businesses from across the region.

A standout feature of the night is the immersive ballroom dancing experience, where guests will be invited to learn one of four classic dances - foxtrot, cha cha, waltz, or tango. Professional dancers from ERDA will lead tailored group sessions, ensuring everyone from beginners to seasoned dancers can participate. Later in the evening, guests can continue dancing with expert instructors on hand to offer guidance, helping couples and individuals refine their steps, timing, and flair.

This enchanting event was born from a desire to turn disappointment into celebration, after a local charity quiz night - originally planned in support of Sue Ryder - was unexpectedly cancelled.

“We were deeply moved by the impact of the cancellation and wanted to create something truly special in its place,” say the organisers. “When we thought about combining our talented dancers from ERDA with musicians from our Covent Garden Dance and Theatre School, the concept for the Ball came together almost instantly.

“Our hope is to establish a cherished annual spring tradition - an evening of elegance, joy, and community spirit - all in support of a charity that delivers vital care to those facing death and bereavement, both locally and across the UK.”

With a dress code of “dress the best to impress”, guests are encouraged to wear their finest ball gowns and tuxedos, with selected local stores offering styling support to help attendees find the perfect outfit.

“The Barnsdale has been an exceptionally generous host, and we’ve been fortunate to connect with a number of inspiring local businesses eager to collaborate. Above all, we’ve been deeply touched by the community’s enthusiasm and unwavering support.”

Tickets are expected to sell quickly. For further details or to reserve your place, email: [email protected]

To find out more about ERDA, visit: https://erdanceacademy.co.uk/events/

To find out more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall