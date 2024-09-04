Running for Fun and Food
Members competed in the ECR Charity 5 and the Handicap event and the Club donated all the entrance fees to the charity.
Julie Gooding who went to meet the group and receive the funds said: "Thank you so much to a great group of super friendly people!
"It is wonderful to see people doing what they love to help others in need. At a time when we are spending more than £6000 a month to supplement donations, this money is vital to help us meet the need.
To see more about Eye Community Runners visit Eye Community Runners | Peterborough based running club, open to all ages and abilities. (eyerunners.co.uk) or to raise money for Peterborough Foodbank doing something you love get in touch with Julie at [email protected].
