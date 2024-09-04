Running for Fun and Food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Runners from Eye Community Runners took part in 2 charity events in July and August and raised a whopping £1500 for the Peterborough Foodbank.

Members competed in the ECR Charity 5 and the Handicap event and the Club donated all the entrance fees to the charity.

Julie Gooding who went to meet the group and receive the funds said: "Thank you so much to a great group of super friendly people!

"It is wonderful to see people doing what they love to help others in need. At a time when we are spending more than £6000 a month to supplement donations, this money is vital to help us meet the need.

Peterborough Foodbank Development Worker Julie Gooding receives a cheque from Dave Richmond (Chair)