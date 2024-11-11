Queensgate teams up with The Salvation Army to bring Christmas cheer to those in need

Queensgate Shopping Centre is calling on the locals this winter season, to help spread Christmas cheer by donating gifts to those in need.

In partnership with The Salvation Army, the shopping centre has launched a festive donation collection aimed at bringing joy to individuals and families who might otherwise go without during the Christmas period.

The initiative invites shoppers to participate by donating gifts, which will be collected in a giant gifting box located next to Santa’s Grotto on the lower mall, near the escalators. All donated gifts will be distributed to local children, teenagers, adults, and seniors in time for Christmas.

“We are excited to partner with The Salvation Army to bring a bit of holiday magic to those who need it most,” said Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore Marketing and Events Co-ordinator at Queensgate.

Participants can get involved by choosing a recipient category, purchasing a gift from our suggested list, and dropping off the unwrapped item in the gifting box located next to Santa's Grotto. Please note that electronics, gift cards, vouchers, alcohol, and alcohol-related items will not be accepted.

All gifts must be dropped off by 19th December to ensure delivery in time for Christmas. The Salvation Army will then distribute the gifts to those in need throughout the local community.

Join Queensgate Shopping Centre in spreading the spirit of giving this Christmas, your small act of kindness can make a big difference.