Primary school receives support from Amazon in Peterborough

Peterborough’s Paston Ridings School has received a donation from the team at the Amazon fulfilment centre in the city.

Amazon provided educational packs, worth £3,000, to 374 pupils at Paston Ridings School. The packs include pens, notepads, plus sensory toys and games.

Speaking on the donation, Tomislav Batinic, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “It’s a pleasure to support the pupils at Paston Ridings School with these packs. We hope the educational elements plus the toys and games will add to their enjoyment at school.”

Danielle Montoute, a teacher at Paston Ridings School, added: “Having a kit for every child makes a real difference to our school community. These resources will support our pupils in learning, play and building social skills in and out of the classroom. Thank you to the Amazon Peterborough team for their continued support.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need.

The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.