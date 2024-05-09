Peterborough Male Voice Choir take top spot at Cornwall International Male Choral Festival
Competing and performing alongside more than 50 leading male choirs from across Cornwall, the UK and Europe over four days, they performed in regional gala concerts in Wadebridge, Camborne and Truro as well as taking part in the competition in the stunning setting of Truro Cathedral, where they were delighted to win first prize!
They enjoyed singing informally at Gwennap Pit as well as visiting Port Isaac, the National Maritime Museum in Falmouth, St Mawes and the Lost Gardens of Heligan and - between performances and sightseeing - they managed to squeeze in some Cornish pasties, fish and chips and a few pints!
Peterborough Male Voice Choir are regulars at the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival, having participated in 2011, 2013, 2019 and 2022 as well as taking their boys’ choir to Cornwall in 2017.
Director Will Prideaux says “It’s wonderful to be part of this unique festival – an amazing celebration of lower voice singing! We’ve had a spectacular weekend and - as always - we return home proud of our achievements and full of inspiration. It’s really exciting for us to represent Peterborough at such a prestigious international event, and that - in terms of choral singing - Peterborough Male Voice Choir is considered to be among the very best in the world.”
Now home in Peterborough, the choir are looking forward to their next performance as part of Men United in Song, supporting Prostate Cancer UK, at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday 11th May. Later this year they will perform a programme of British Classics with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Peterborough Cathedral. More information at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk